Priyanka Chopra is shutting down royal feud rumors. The actress broke her silence regarding gossip that she and Meghan Markle had a falling out during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. One curious fan called in to the Bravo show to ask the Bollywood star straight up.

"Are the rumors true that you were upset that Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?" the fan asked. Host Andy Cohen explained, "They said you didn't go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her,” to which Priyanka laughed, "Oh my god. No, it's not true.”

MORE: Priyanka Chopra on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship "I think they look great together"

There was speculation that the pair’s friendship was on the rocks after Priyanka did not attend the Duchess of Sussex’s star-studded baby shower in NYC. In February, the royal flew to New York for the lavish celebration held at The Mark Hotel. The baby shower was attended by a number of famous faces, including Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. Priyanka was noticeably absent.

The Duchess’ shower came months after Meghan skipped the Quantico star and Nick Jonas’ spectacular wedding in India. Last month, a source told Page Six that “Priyanka was crushed” that her royal pal declined to attend her nuptials. Meanwhile, the Isn’t It Romantic star attended Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding last May.

MORE: What will the royal baby's surname be?

Ahead of the royal wedding, the Indian beauty opened up about the royal couple’s relationship, telling HOLA! USA: “I really do think that their love story, which is a really good love story for the modern generation, has made a cynical world sit up a bit.”

WATCH PRIYANKA TALK MEGHAN BELOW