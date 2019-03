From one Latina powerhouse in Hollywood to future ones, Eva Longoria has pearls of wisdom to share with up-and-comers. And who better to impart industry advice than someone who has acting, directing and producing credits behind their name. Speaking to HOLA! USA for our special April issue, the Mexican-American actress advices young Latinas looking to break into the industry to “learn your craft.”

“Create your own opportunities,” Eva noted. “Don’t ‘want to be,’ be it. And don’t be afraid to start at the bottom. I started as an extra, then I got one line, then two lines.”

The 44-year-old has catapulted to superstardom since her humble beginnings as an extra. Aside from being a mother to nine-month-old son Santiago Baston, Eva is also a triple threat: actor, producer and director. Eva famously starred on the Golden Globe-winning series Desperate Housewives for eight seasons, until it ended in 2012. The Tinseltown star also served as an executive producer on Devious Maids and has directed episodes of Jane the Virgin, Blackish as well as the upcoming documentary Sanctuary.

Eva, along with Rita Moreno, Zoe Saldana and Gloria Estefan star on the cover of HOLA! USA's April issue

Eva’s desire to see more women and Latinos in Hollywood admittedly fueled her ambition to expand her impressive resume. She explained, “You can’t be what you can’t see. That’s why I became a producer.” Eva continued, “[Executives] will say they’re all for inclusion, and they’ll develop [a show] but they’ll seldom program it. So okay, we have to do it ourselves.”

