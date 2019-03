Whether you believe that your birth month and date speaks to certain personality traits, it is always fun to take a look at how vastly different people from the same zodiac sign are, starting with the zodiac sign of the season: Aries! Check out these celebrities who were born anywhere between March 21 to April 19 and discover which of them may have a similar personality to yours.

Do you share a birthday or a zodiac sign with your favorite celeb or royal?