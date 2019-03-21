Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott planning on giving Stormi a sibling?

Kylie Jenner is all for giving her daughter a sibling, but not so fast. The 21-year-old shared that she does have plans to expand her family. “I do want more kids, but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now,” the Kylie Cosmetics Founder told Interview magazine. Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott are parents to one-year-old Stormi Webster. Motherhood has been the best role for the beauty mogul. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared that her daughter changed her perspective of life.

Kylie Jenner talks having more children Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child,” she shared. Although she is the head of a beauty empire, a girlfriend and more, there’s one thing that comes before everyone and anything else. “She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

“The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.” Leading by example is another important aspect of her role as a mom. Even though she is the baby of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as a mom, Kylie feels more pressure to be a role model. “When I had my daughter because I know she’s going to look up to me and I want to be the best example I can be,” she noted.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said that she feels more pressure to be a role model because of her daughter Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

A major part of Kylie’s life is getting personal with millions of viewers via her reality show. Although Kylie has been on television for over a decade, Stormi doesn’t have to take the same path as her mother. When asked if her little lady with make her KUWTK debut, Kylie replied: “I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself.”