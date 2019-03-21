Powerhouse Latina Zoe Saldana talks putting familia first, being inspired by other fierce Latinas

Zoe Saldana’s life is a bit chaotic, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. The Dominican beauty appears on the cover of HOLA! USA’s April issue – dedicated to Powerhouse Latinas – and opens up about the current state of her world. “Besides working and building a business, I’m still creating art with my family,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared. “I’m pretty swamped right now being a new mom to three rambunctious boys! I feel I’m a full-time everything!”

Zoe and her husband Marco Perego are parents to four-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and two-year-old Zen. The Bese founder shared that the pair are raising their young men with outstanding values. “My husband and I want our children to be proud of us,” she said. “We want them to know their parents truly care about issues and events that are relatable to us on a moral level.” Zoe’s already on the right track to making her son’s proud. The Avengers star has proved time-after-time that she is not only inspiring on screen but off.

HOLA! USA: THE POWERHOUSE LATINAS ISSUE

The Dominican beauty has used her platform to inspire others and leave the door ajar for other Latinas in the industry. In this month’s issue, the 40-year-old poses next to Rita Moreno, Eva Longoria and Gloria Estefan. A dream come true for the actress. “I am pinching myself right now! [Rita and Gloria] are my giants. To be asked to stand among them is a huge achievement,” the Avatar actress said.

"They have achieved so much, and I am extremely proud of them and inspired by them." She continued: "Eva, our friendship is based on sincere love and genuine appreciation for who she is, how she is, and what she is creating for herself and others. And for me, it means that I have power. I just have to believe in myself enough to push and thrive, while doing what gives me happiness."