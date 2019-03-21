Gloria Estefan reveals her admiration for these two strong women in her life

The star, the legend, the Latina icon - there is no question that Gloria Estefan is one of the most highly recognizable and talented artists of Latin music. Throughout her 40+ year career, the Cuban-American singer has made waves in the music industry with hits like Mi Tierra, Más Allá, Get on Your Feet, Conga and more, some of which were worldwide hits during her years with Miami Sound Machine. For this and many more reasons, the Miami-based Latina appears on the cover of our Latina Powerhouse issue for the month of April, alongside Eva Longoria, Rita Moreno and Zoe Saldana. In an HOLA! USA exclusive, Gloria, 61, reveals she didn’t have to look far when it came to role models in her life; her deep admiration and respect for her mother and grandmother shaped her life and career in a deeply impactful way.

Gloria gives much of the credit of her success to mother and her grandmother

MORE: Gloria and Emilio Estefan reveal the secrets to their nearly 40 year marriage

“I give a lot of credit to my mother and my grandmother. Unfortunately, because of my grandfather’s and my father’s health (he developed multiple sclerosis after serving in Vietnam) they had to be in control; they were the ones who brought the money home. And it wasn’t easy,” she explained. “My mother was a teacher in Cuba, and when she left the country they tore up her title. But they can’t take away your education,” she continued.

Throughout her career, the Cuban-American singer has been at the top of the music charts and won multiple awards.

Gloria, who herself is a mother to Nayib Estefan, 38, and Emily Estefan, 24, talked of how her mom chose to continue her studies rather than complain. “She didn’t cry, and I never heard her complain. Instead she went back to school to revalidate her title so that she could work as a teacher. So, for me, ‘no’ is a challenge; it inspires me to prove that yes, it can be done,” she said.

MORE: Emily Estefan describes nerve-wracking moment when she joined mom, Gloria, onstage

Gloria and Emilio were honored with the Gershwin Prize

And it’s true! Gloria’s global success has not only led her win not one, two, but SEVEN Grammy awards, but the Conga singer also received high honors, most recently the Kennedy Center Honors and the Gershwin Prize along with husband, Emilio Estefan.