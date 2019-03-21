Latin superstar J Balvin is making history – and we like it. It was announced on Wednesday, March 20, that the Colombian performer will headline Lollapalooza in Chicago later this year, making him the first Latin music headliner in the history of the annual music festival, according to Billboard. Fellow headliners include Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino. Lil Wayne, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, and more will also perform at the four-day event, taking place August 1 through August 4.

J Balvin, 33, took to social media to express his excitement over the news, writing in Spanish: “ALWAYS ELEVATING,” adding, “NUNCA INELEVANDO @lollapalooza LATINO GANG Chicago, we're coming to see you this summer at #Lolla! Head to @Lollapalooza’s profile and grab your tickets today."

Lollapalooza isn’t the only major festival on the reggaeton star’s schedule this year. Back in January, it was announced that J Balvin will perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019. The Latin sensation is also among a list of artists set to launch residencies this spring at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Last month, the Mi Gente singer spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Premio Lo Nuestro, where he opened up about his success, admitting, "I'm so grateful.” He continued, "It's a big opportunity for us and our team. We gotta celebrate one way or anther."

J Balvin has worked with a number of famous artists, including Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Cardi B and Justin Bieber. During an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1, the Latin singer shared, “I just work with people that I love and respect, that inspire me to be a better person, a better artist.”