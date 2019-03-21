Time means business for these Latina entrepreneurs! Besides getting their start in the entertainment industry, these ladies have taken their side hustles and business knowledge to expand their careers into the fashion and beauty realms.

Loading the player...

After getting her start in iconic Telenovelas, since the launch of her clothing line, Thalia Sodi, Thalia has now entered the beauty world with her new haircare products line, Adria by Thalía. As one of the most influential actresses in Hispanic television, Gaby Espino’s success has led her to launch her own makeup lines. Furthermore, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara and Eva Mendes are also at the top of the business game with their own clothing and beauty lines.

Watch the video and get inspired by how these Latinas are making their fortunes and entrepreneurial success.