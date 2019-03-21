Salma Hayek, Rosario Dawson and more fierce Latinas making a change

These women are making a change and making history! Lending their voices in the arts, politics and the world beyond, the powerhouse Latinas are moving the needle to create a better world. On top of their day jobs, these women have stressed the importance of speaking out and standing up for what they believe in. At times, putting their careers to the side and being on the front lines with their activism. Salma Hayek has used her decades-long careers to drive social movements.

Rosario Dawson has protested and marched for causes that she believes in. Sonia Sotomayor and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made and continue to make history in Washington, D.C. Aimee Garcia, who has found passion and importance in mentoring the next generation of Latina women. Watch the video for more on these Latinas who are changing the world.