Mariachi Fermil “Innovacion Mexicana” is an all female Mariachi band that focuses on blending different styles and genres of music by infusing them with the Mariachi beat.

The band is make up of 11 members and immediately rose to the spotlight for its Mariachi interpretation of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, giving it a whole new twist.

Although the band’s cover of Bohemian Rhapsody was released on December 2018, the band was formed in 2016 and has been touring the world and delighting audiences everywhere.