Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are back to work and 'really happy' following their engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking the term “power couple” to the next level. The World of Dance judge and the MLB commentator are back with a new project – days after their engagement. Jennifer, 49, and A-Rod, 43, have partnered with sunglass brand Quay Australia for the launch of two separate campaigns. “Shades on [sunglasses emoji] Jennifer and I are so excited for our collaboration w/ @quayaustralia #QuayxArod #QuayxJlo,” the former New York Yankee announced on his Instagram.

Photo: Quay

Jennifer, who has been a fan of the Australian brand for years, took to her respective Instagram to make the announcement. “You guys know that I’m ONLY about things that I really love, and if you know me you know that @quayaustralia have become one of those things,” she worte. “They have literally become part of my daily life and Alex’s too. I am SOO excited to share our collaboration that we’ve been working on. For men and women: #QuayxJLo#QuayxARod. J-Rod are a stylish pair in the shoot from the collection.

In one photo, the newly-engaged couple lean against a wall for the photo op. Jennifer shows off her toned abs in a yellow two-piece outfit with a pair of oversized cat-eye shades. Alex stands behind her, rocking a light blue shirt and pants combo with darker shades. In another photo, the pair wear matching white outfits. The announcement for the collection comes almost two weeks after the MLB star popped the question. “We’re really happy,” the Dinero songstress told People about the engagement.

Alex, who proposed with a stunning 16-carat diamond ring added: “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most.” Jennifer and Alex recently celebrated their engagement with a romantic private yet home. The MLB commentator took to his Instagram last week – as he and his new fiancée traveled home from the Bahamas. The pair took the time to thank their followers, friends and family for all of the love and support.

“There aren’t many words to share with you, only feelings,” the caption above of photo of the pair hugging right after their engagement read. “Gratitude. Excitement. And just…joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can’t do it without all of you.” The statement continued: “We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations.”