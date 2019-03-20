Lupita Nyong'o isn't afraid to make a fashion statement. Just look at the eclectic wardrobe choices she opted to wear during the SXSW festival this year. But it's not just Lupita's clothes that are making headlines—it's also her makeup and hairstyles that have made her a risk-taker when it comes to fashion. Her latest trend? Unconventional (but incredibly haute) contact lenses that she's been photographed wearing during a press tour to promote upcoming Jordan Peele-directed thriller, Us.

Lupita Nyong'o's latest fashion trend? Haunting and haute colored contact lenses

Last week, the actress dolled up for the London premiere of Us and paired a sequined red gown with gorgeous makeup. Her dark smokey eyes and ebony lips were offset with fuchsia-colored cheeks, but the most striking part of her look were the haunting crimson-colored contacts she was wearing. "Seeing red," she captioned an Instagram post where she showed off the unusual look.

MORE: Lupita Nyong'o's SXSW style reveals her interest in chic suits and statement prints

A few days later, the actress visited the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and looked head-to-toe gorgeous wearing a hot pink Bande Noir jumpsuit, a side-swept hairdo and—you guessed it—colored contacts. However, this time she chose to wear shiny gold lenses for the night. A choice that made Stephen Colbert hilariously uncomfortable.

"I just want everyone out there to know talking to Lupita Nyong’o is always engrossing because you have beautiful eyes, but they’re particularly arresting tonight,” Stephen joked about Lupita's golden eyes. “It’s a little scary! I’ll try to pay attention to what you’re saying,” he laughed.

The actress has been wearing different colored contacts throughout her press tour for her upcoming horror flick Us

Catch Lupita in Us this weekend (in theaters March 22) and until the next pair of colored contacts!