Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin postpone their wedding plans

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's love story has taken an unexpected turn - the couple have postponed their wedding plans while Justin focusses on his mental health. Fans were worried after the singer published a message in which he asked his followers to pray for him at a time where he felt especially “disconnected and weird.” The singer has been in a transition phase since 2017 when he decided to hit pause on his career to get his life back on track. Justin married longtime friend Hayley in a secret ceremony last September in a New York courthouse after they dated for just a few months. They expressed their desire to take their love to the altar, but now the wedding will have to wait.

A source told People magazine that the couple has decided to postpone their plans until Justin is completely recuperated. “They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now,” they said. “They haven’t sent out any new ‘save the dates.’ They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”

The pop star has struggled with depression for a long time but does not want it to get in the way of his happiness. “He is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but he is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey’s sake. He is still confident that he will get there,” affirmed the same source that, likewise, pointed out how great of a support Hailey has been: “Hailey isn’t putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.”

After the endless on-again-off-again of his past relationship with Selena Gomez, the Sorry singer seems to have found emotional stability alongside his model wife, although both acknowledged in an interview with Vogue that they had attended therapy to strengthen their relationship. According to People, those closest to the artist say that Hailey is Justin’s greatest defender because “she loves him, takes care of him and helps him deal with all of his problems; he has been blessed with her.” Something he himself is aware of: “She is very sensible and structured, which is what I need. I’ve always wanted to have security. With the lifestyle that I lead, everything is so uncertain ... I need something that is real. And that's my girl."