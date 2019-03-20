What do you get when you put a Hollywood icon, a songstress and two actresses in a room together? HOLA! USA's April issue! In this very special feature, we highlight some of this generation's greatest Latina Powerhouses. Rita Moreno, Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan and Zoe Saldana have all paved the way for the next wave of Latinas by making a mark across various (predominantly male) industries. In this month's issue, the four stars come together to discuss their road to success and stardom. But first, they had an ultra-glam photoshoot. Scroll to get a sneak peak at all the star power and read their thoughts on what they felt about being a part of this special issue!

Rita Moreno, Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana, and Gloria Estefan are this issue's Latina powerhouses

"I was really excited when I got the call for this cover," Eva said. "I was happy that Hola was doing it because we don't have a lot of print media dedicated to us and our community and we don't have a lot of opportunities to celebrate our community's achievement and contributions to not only our industry, but the world. We're producers and directors and actors and spokespersons and then we're moms and we're daughters and we're sisters and we're family members and we're the CEO's of our household, and so I actually think Latina Powerhouse is redundant because a Latina is automatically a powerhouse."

Rita's thoughts? "I think we, as Latinos...bring many many things to the table," she shared. "I think it's really important that Hollywood begin to understand that we are very many different things just like all the other actors are." And Gloria believes the problem lies with underrepresentation. "We're very underrepresented. Women are underrepresented as it is, so Latinas even more so," she said.

