Bronx babes: Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez are back together for a major collaboration

Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B are teaming up once again – this time on the big screen! The Bronx natives are set to star alongside each other in the upcoming film, Hustlers. The Dinero singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday, March 19, and made the big reveal. “It’s official! Constance Wu and Cardi B are joining me in @HustlersMovie – coming soon to theatres! #HustlersMovie.” The film, which is set to begin production in New York City, will be the I Like It rapper’s film debut.

Cardi B will star in Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer, 49, and Cardi, 26, will also be joined on screen by Crazy Rich Asians Constance Wu, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles. Hustlers is based on the New Yorker article, about a savvy group of strippers “who steal from (mostly) rich, (usually) disgusting, (in their minds), pathetic men, and gave to, well themselves,” according to Deadline. The film’s director Lorene Scafaria opened about picking Jennifer for the lead role. “There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence,” she told the publication. It’s always been her. She’s f—ing Jennifer Lopez.”

Since the announcement of the film, the Limitless singer has been working to get into character. In February, JLo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez gave his followers a sneak peek at her pole training. “#Hustlers,” the 43-year-old captioned the shots of Jennifer, who wore tiny shorts and heels and a sports bra, as she trained. Jennifer’s training didn’t stop there. During a recent appearance on Ellen, the Second Act star shared that she sacrified carbs and sugar in preparation for the role.

JLo has been tapped as the film's lead and has been preparing for the role since the begining of the year Photo: Getty Images

“My trainer, challenged us,” she told the host. “Because I’m getting ready for this movie. I’m getting ready to do Hustlers and I play a stripper.. I’m sure my outfits are going to be…so I’m getting ready for that.” As a result, she and A-Rod said goodbye to their favorite foods for 10 days. “My trainer said 'let’s do something to move the needle a bit'.' Not only do you get a headache. You don’t feel like yourself, you realized you’re addicted to sugar.”