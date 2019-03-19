When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made headlines with their luxe island engagement a few weeks ago, we noticed that a) JLo knows how to dress for any occasion and b) Jennifer's rock (worth over $1 million) is probably one of the biggest Hollywood rings to date. We knew her ring was sizeable judging from her iconic Instagram post, but we didn't know how big. This week, we got a better idea of just how enormous JLo's new bling is when she and her fiancé stepped out in New York City for a date night and she flaunted the ring IRL.

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her engagement ring while she and Alex Rodriguez stepped out for a date night in New York City this week

The newly-engaged couple rocked casual (but chic!) wear for their date night. JLo paired a cream-colored oversized coat with a long fur scarf, jeans and white sneakers. At other end of the color spectrum, A-Rod paired a grey turtleneck with a matching grey coat and pants.

MORE: Will JLo and A-Rod pick one of these places to tie the knot?

The two are currently in New York for pleasure and probably business. During the day, Alex shared to his Instagram stories photos of himself looking meeting-ready sharp. "Looking at some amazing real estate in nyc with @modlin_group..market is soft," he wrote on the story. "Good buyers market & getting better by the second!!"

Whether or not this trip signifies that JLo and A-Rod are planning to buy some real estate in the city is besides the point because the only thing that should be taken away from this NYC trip is that JLo never has to worry about ~accessorizing~ anymore.

Here's a closer look of the ring of all rings:

Jennifer's engagement ring was visible during the night

In other JLo news, she and Cardi B are starring in the upcoming flick Hustlers alongside a star-studded cast that includes Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles.