When Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón tied the knot on May 21, 2016 in a beautiful garden in Valle de Bravo, México, they likely couldn't imagine a happier moment. Until two years later, that is! On June 19, 2018, the actress confirmed exclusively to HOLA! USA that the couple's lives had become that much richer with the arrival of their first child, Santiago.

Baby Santi is a real charmer, with a sunny smile like his mamá and a sweet face that everyone has fallen in love with. And Eva is truly happy with her son in her arms – something that is made clear by the fact that she brings him everywhere with her, even work, and proudly shares photos of him on Instagram where fans can get a glimpse into their lives together.

Every month that passes is a special one, but it was when Santiago turned four months old that Eva posted a tender message to her little boy to help him mark the happy occasion.

Eva wrote alongside the photo of her little boy: “I still look at Santi and wonder how my body created and nourished this little bundle of love. Truly a miracle! From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before. Happy 4 month Birthday mi Santi precioso!!!"

Even when she's working outside of the country Eva strives to spend quality time with her son. The proud mom makes the most of her free time during her work trips, proritizing cuddles and reading him stories.

Santiago has become the perfect partner for his mother during her days at work – and based on the adorable photos Eva shares, he seems to like it! And we've also seen pictures of Santi in social mode, hanging out with his mom and famous friends like Victoria Beckham.

Since Santiago's birth, Eva hasn't hesitated to share her joy about this exciting new phase of her life on social media. She's embracing being a mom to the fullest and balancing her career – which is going stronger than ever – with motherhood..

The actress has joined Tessa Thompson in the cast of director Eugene Ashe's Sylvie, set during the jazz era in New York City in the late 1950s. It's just the latest accomplishment for the former Desperate Housewives star, demonstrating she hasn't slowed down since the arrival of her hijo. In fact, she's perfectly adapted to her new life giving us all some serious inspiration.