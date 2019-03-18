See the adorable way Eva Longoria and Jose Bastón's baby boy shows love for his parents

Eva Longoria’s baby boy represents his parents in the most stylish way! The Grand Hotel actress took to her Instagram stories on Sunday, March 17, to put baby boy Bastón’s latest t-shirt on display. “Can you guys see his t-shirt,” the actress asked her followers as she held the camera above her and Santiago's head. Eva and José Bastón's little boy proudly giggled as she showed off his outfit, which featured a picture of his parents. “He just finished eating so it’s dirty…but cute anyway,” the 44-year-old mom captioned the video. The shirt, which was a gift from actor Izzy Diaz, featured a picture of Eva and José cuddling close wearing coordinating outfits and sunglasses.

Eva Longoria's son proudly wore his parents face on his shirt Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

It’s no surprise that Santi would have a personalized outfit with his mom and dad's face on it. In February, Eva was spotted leaving a meeting in Santa Monica, California rocking a purse that had a portrait of her and Santi’s face from their HOLA! USA cover. While Eva was impressed with her little boy’s attire, Santi, who officially has two teeth, was into the little pen he was chewing. In an earlier clip, the Desperate Housewives star shared a video of her family taking a walk in Toronto.

“Sunday funday in Toronto,” she told the camera while she, José and Santiago took a stroll around the neighborhood. “We’re freezing.” The Mexican beauty marked a special occasion over the weekend. On Friday, March 15, the Overboard star celebrated her 44th birthday. The actress got love from fellow stars Zoe Saldana and Gina Rodriguez, but there was one special person’s whose wishes meant the most, her baby boy.

Eva shares eight-month-old Santi with husband José Bastón Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

"Thank you all so much for all the birthday wishes!! I’m having the best day with my loved ones and getting a lot of kisses from my Santi baby! Thank you all for sending me so much love and kindness today and always! I’ve cried like 3 times today from people’s messages! #AgeIsJustANumber #ThatsWhatYouSayWhenYouGetOlder."