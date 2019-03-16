It's a sentimental time for Jennifer Lopez. Floating on the clouds of her recent engagement to longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, the international superstar seems to be exuding gratitude for all of the blessings in her life. Most recently, JLo and A-Rod took to Instagram to share glimpses from a sweet night out to watch their kid's school play. Lucky for us, both of the stars posted videos of Max, Ella and Emme performing on stage.

Scroll to see them singing!

Max, Ella and Emme stole their school play! Photo: Instagram/@jlo

The first video on Jennifer's story shows Max dancing and singing in a group centerstage. The 11-year-old seems to be a natural in the spotlight just like his famous mom. Meanwhile, Alex's 10-year-old daughter Ella is giving it her all behind him as their classmates dance away.

Soloist Emme! Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Jen's second video captures her daughter Emme singing a lovely solo in the play as a Mary Poppins poster stands beside her. The entertainer's 11-year-old doppelgänger clearly inherited her vocal chops and stage presence. Both of the clips went hand in hand with the World of Dance judge's latest post on her Instagram feed.

MORE: What will JLo's wedding dress look like? A look back at all of Jennifer's bride-inspired gowns

Jennifer posted a flashback video of her two kids singing karaoke in their pajamas on Saturday, March 16 - because who says Saturday can't be #ThrowbackThursday? "Scrolling through my phone and found this video of my coconuts," she wrote, revealing the sweet nickname she has for the pair.

"I blinked and now they’re fearlessly performing in their 5th grade play," the On the Floor singer concluded in the caption. She added the adorable hashtags: "#timeflies #coconuts #maxstaratthrendmakesmesohappy #emmesvoicemakesmemelt #amor."

RELATED: The cutest detail from JLo and A-Rod's engagement that we all missed

The 43-year-old former Yankee also posted some snippets of the fifth grade show on his own Instagram story. It was followed by the sweetest video of Jen cozied up to her twins on a private jet, making it clear that the blended family was jetting away together for the weekend.