Actress, philanthropist and basically QUEEN of everything, Eva Longoria, is celebrating her 44th birthday today! One thing you can forever expect from the Desperate Housewives alum is that she always always goes hard for her birthdays. From swanky nightclubs to colorful amusement parks, Eva outdoes herself each and every year. The Mexican-American actress still hasn't revealed her plans this year, but has gotten several birthday wishes from celebs, including Zoe Saldana. if the past is any indication, expect a KFC dinner (yes, KFC!) and her baby Santiago to make an appearance.

Eva Longoria is celebrating her 44th birthday Photo: Instagram/evalongoria

Last year, the 44-year-old actress celebrated her birthday with friends and family while she was very pregnant and had major cravings. “All I wanted was KFC for my birthday,” she said in her Instagram stories, which was followed by pictures of a sprinkled-covered chocolate fudge cake. HOLA! previously confirmed that Eva was expecting her first child with husband José Bastón. “It’s magical,” the 43-year-old actress told HOLA! USA. “I feel like I’ve known him my whole life."

MORE: Eva Longoria is bringing sexy back!

For her 44th birthday, the actress has been reposting several stories from her celebrity friends, who have been wishing her a happy birthday. Dutch supermodel Doutzen Kroes wrote, "Cheers to my dear friend," while co-creator of Huda Beauty Mona Kattan posted a picture with the caption: "Happiest bday to one of the kindest, most talented, most down to earth humans I know! So honored to know you and to call you my friend! Love you."

Other celebrity shoutouts included Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil, who sang happy birthday to the actress on his Insta stories and Eva's good friend Zoe Saldana, who shared a cute boomerang of her and Eva along with their gal pals America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson, and Gina Rodriguez.

Until the brunette beauty reveals how she's celebrating her birthday tonight, we'll be rewatching the video above and reliving some of her greatest celebrations!