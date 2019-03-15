George Clooney is singing his royal pals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s praises. The Oscar-winning actor gave insight into what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are like as a couple during an interview with Good Morning Britain on Friday, March 15. “They're a really wonderful, loving couple,” the dad-of-two shared. The Money Monster star also praised mom-to-be Meghan, calling her “a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman.”

George first came to the former American actress' defense last month, and explained why he did so during his interview on Friday. He said, “I think it's a little unfair at times. I've seen it, when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing, and it seemed to be a little unjust since she hadn't done anything except just happen to live her life." George added, “Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it's unkind."

The 57-year-old first spoke up for Meghan in February, comparing the modern day climate to how the press treated Princess Diana. At the time, George said, “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. We’ve seen how that ends.”

George’s wife Amal Clooney and the Duchess are close friends. The Hollywood couple was among the celebrity guests who attended the pair’s royal wedding last May. The actor and the human rights attorney also reportedly hosted the royal couple at their Italian retreat in Lake Como last summer. Meanwhile, last month, Amal helped celebrate Harry and Meghan’s impending bundle of joy at a star-studded baby shower held in New York City.