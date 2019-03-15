Lori Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, are officially dropping out of USC. The news comes after their parents were embroiled in a stunning cheating scandal surrounding paying to get kids into elite colleges. The girls' parents, along with other wealthy individuals, have been named in a fraud investigation. They're accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC.

Lori Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, are officially dropping out of USC

According to TMZ, the two girls are dropping out with the full support of their parents in order to avoid being "visciously bullied." A source also told the outlet that both Olivia and Isabella never wanted to attend USC. Instead, they "liked the concept of school principally because of partying, and had their sights set on Arizona State University."

The scandal has been hard for both girls, but particularly Olivia. She is reportedly "a mess, despondent and feeling like it's the end of the world." The popular YouTube vlogger had her own makeup palette at Sephora, but was immediately dropped by the brand after the public demanded Sephora should cut its ties with her. "After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," the brand confirmed to TooFab in a statement.

She's not the only one who has suffered the consequences. Lori, who has starred in several Hallmark movies, has been dropped from the family channel. The company's statement read: "We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including 'Garage Sale Mysteries,' an independent third party production."

A source told People that Olivia and Isabella never cared about going to school. “Olivia and Isabella’s personalities were always very different from their parents'," the source said. “They are average students. They have never been obsessed with school and didn’t seem to care that much. They attended school because their parents made them. Their focus was never about getting straight As. It was always clear that it was the parents that pushed them to go to school. Olivia always talks about her vlog. This is her passion. She never really understood why she needs to go to school.”

As for the future of other USC students? School officials told Buzzfeed that they are still working to uncover more cases linked to the scandal. "We are still working to identify any other donations connected to the scheme," the spokesperson said.