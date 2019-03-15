Rosario Dawson has finally confirmed her relationship with presidential hopeful, Cory Booker. The actress broke the news to a TMZ cameraman, who caught up with her at D.C.’s Regan National Airport. After a little bit of small talk about the Seven Pounds star’s frequent trips to the Nation’s Capital, the cameraman asked, “So is it a relationship, you and Cory Booker?’” The actress smiled and replied: “Yes, very much so.” When asked how things are working out, the Rent star added: “So far, so wonderful.” The 39-year-old actress also called her beau a “wonderful human being.”

Rosario Dawson confirmed her relationship with Cory Booker Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to her being a potential first lady, don’t get any ideas. The Daredevil actress has no idea if marriage is in the future. For now, she is just enjoying her time with the politician. “I am just so grateful to be with someone I respect and love and admire so much,” the told the camera man. “And is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.” Rosario and Cory, 49, who officially put in his bid for the 2020 presidential election last week, sparked romance rumors earlier this year.

MORE: Rosario Dawson's teenage daughter did not approve of this set of selfies

In February, the New Jersey senator stopped by The Breakfast Club confirmed that he was “dating somebody special.” When asked by host if he “has a boo,” Cory replied on top of laughter, “I, I got a boo.” In January, Rosario and Cory, had a date night on Broadway. The pair were joined by Rosario’s 14-year-old daughter Lola and Cory’s niece for a performance of Dear Evan Hansen.

Photo: Getty Images

According to a source, the pair show a little PDA and were very friendly with the cast. In an impromptu, yet sweet, moment, the actress took the stage. The Puerto Rican and Cuban actress looked at the politician and sang, “I love you, te amo.” Rosario’s new relationship comes after she ended thing with comedian Eric Andre in 2017. Cory, who has never been married, has been previously linked to Cleo Wade and Chanda Gibson.