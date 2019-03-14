Netflix makes the 'difficult decision' to cancel Rita Moreno's 'One Day at a Time'

One Day at a Time has sadly been canceled by Netflix. The Latino-lead comedy starring Rita Moreno and Justina Machado will not return for a fourth season. In a statement released by the streaming service on Thursday, March 14, the reason for the cancelation was revealed. “This was a very difficult decision and we’re thankful to all the fans who’ve supported the series, our partners at Sony, and all the critics who embraced it. While it’s disappointing that more viewers didn’t discover One Day at a Time, I believe the series will stand the test of time.”

Shortly after the news broke, Justina took to Twitter thank fans for the support. "I’m so grateful to have played Penelope Alvarez. I don’t even know how to begin to express my gratitude to everyone. Truly, I am so honored that we got to tell our stories .Yes it was a Latinx family but it was a universal story about family and love. An American Familia." The decision to end the series came a few weeks after Save One Day at a Time campaign was launched.

The show’s creator Gloria Calderón took to Twitter to share that the series was in danger of being canceled. "Met with @Netflix about @OneDayAtATime S4," Gloria wrote. "They made clear that they love the show, love how it serves underrepresented audiences, love its heart & humor, but...we need more viewers. They'll decide soon. I wish I felt more confident WHAT CAN YOU DO? Tell friends to watch!"

One Day at a Time and Gloria soon gained support from A-list stars. Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, music powerhouse Gloria Estefan and more took to their social media to push for their fans to watch the series. One Day at a Time was the first Latino-led show on Netflix. The Critics Choice-nominated series highlighted the life of a Cuban-American family who has three generations living under one roof.

In February Rita and Justine sat down with HOLA! USA and spoke about the family dynamic on the set. “The chemistry is incredible! From the first day that we sat down to read the script, it was as if we had always been a family,” Rita said. “I think it’s because we’re all Latinos. Norman Lear [the executive pro-ducer] was speechless!"