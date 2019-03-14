The love between JLo's kids and A-Rod's couldn't be more adorable

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez constantly share their love for one another, and also for their adorable children, on social media. JLo was previously married to Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins, Max and Emme. A-Rod was also previously married, and has two daughters – and it looks like with their upcoming wedding we have a real Brady Bunch situation!

Luckily for JLo and A-Rod, their children became fast friends once they started dating. Jennifer has said their relationship is so great because since day one, she has said, she was “so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away.” The couple has also been pictured together with their former and future spouses, further demonstrating that the two accept each other’s pasts and are looking forward to a fun, bright, and exciting future together.