While everyone is focusing on that Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods Calabasas drama, baby True Thompson is out here living her best life. The 11-month-old just booked her first modeling gig, and the best part? She's modeling alongside her mom Khloe for her clothing line Good American. If you're on the 'gram and already follow the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, then you can probably predict how this photo shoot went down — fabulous.

Khloe Kardashian documented her baby True Thompson's first official photo shoot for her clothing line Good American Photo: Instagram/khloekardashian

Khloe took to her stories Tuesday to document True's first ever official photo shoot for her jean line. "Who is at their first photo shoot with mama?" she asked while taking a selfie video. She then chanted: "Good American, baby True, Good American baby True."

And if you're wondering whether True wore matching Good American jeans for the special occasion, she didn't. Instead, she stole the spotlight by wearing an adorable white dress with an equally stunning and matching white headband. During the shoot, which took place in Khloe's picture-perfect kitchen, you can see True adorably reach for some food in the fridge.

For a full glimpse of the photoshoot, see the extremely cute coverage below:

This may be True's official first shoot, but the 11-month-old is no stranger to the camera. Khloe is constantly taking pictures of her baby on the beach, playing with her toys, or filming (not really!) her very own makeup tutorial. And one statement piece she's always spotted wearing? A bandana.

Until Khloe releases the final photos, we'll be rewatching True be super relatable and reach for a midday snack.