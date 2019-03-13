Luke Perry’s final resting place has been revealed. According to his death certificate – which was obtained by TMZ – the Beverly Hills 90210 star was buried on Monday, March 11 in Dickson, Tennessee. Luke was a part-time resident of the state and has owned a farm there since 1995. The certificate also listed the star’s cause of death as an "ischemic cerebrovascular accident," also known as a stroke. The Riverdale actor passed away on March 4, five days after he was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke. Paramedics responded to a call on February 27, at the actor’s Sherman Oaks, California home.

Luke Perry has been buried in Tennessee Photo: Getty Images

Following the medical incident, the Riverdale star was placed in a medically induced coma, but sadly, could not recover and passed away at the age of 52. The document confirmed that Luke died at 12:44 p.m. At the time of his death, the actor was surrounded by his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, who was listed as his next of kin, his children Jack and Sophie, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, his siblings and parents. Since the news of his death, Luke’s daughter has taken to her social media to express her grief.

On the day of the funeral, the 18-year-old did not confirm her father’s burial but took to her account to speak out against people who have criticized her grieving process. After sharing with her followers that she did not ask for the attention, but accepts the support, Sophie shared that she will continue to be the person her father raised her to be. “YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f –k up over it,” the caption read in part.

Photo: Instagram/@lemonperry

“But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn’t either.” Luke’s family and friends have taken to social media to express their grief and share some of their fondest memories of the star. Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and KJ Apa shared their grief. Luke’s friend and Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Jason Priestley also shared his grief with the world.