Everything you need to know about JLo and A-Rod's relationship in 30 seconds

The love story between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez has captured the hearts of their fans across the world. And news of their engagement only sent all that love into overdrive.

In celebration of the happy news, we've put together a visual timeline marking all of their biggest milestones together so you can relive the lovely couple's most special moments.

JLo and A-Rod met in 2005, and eleven years later, after bumping into each other at a restaurant in L.A. the couple had their first date. The couple made their relationship official in 2017 and have constantly posted, spoken, and shown their love and admiration for one another.

A-Rod popped the (reportedly) $1.8 Million dollar question, on March 9 during a beachy sunset in the Bahamas.