Brie Larson surprised fans at a New Jersey Theater for the 'Captain Marvel' premiere

Brie Larson is making headlines for her stellar role as Captain Marvel in Marvel’s latest box-office hit. Brie plays the lead role of Carol Danvers in the film.

The film broke worldwide records for a female-led film. Brie has become something of a sensation on social media. Fellow celebrities have been cheering her on, especially after what she was seen doing for fans during the film's opening weekend.

Brie surprised movie goers in Clinton, New Jersey at a screening and also took time to work the concession stands, chat with fans, and take pictures.

Fellow female celebrities have expressed their admiration after seeing Brie’s performance. Many women have praised her for breaking down barriers in the entertainment world. Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, and Gal Gadot are just a few of the celebrities who have shared their #GirlPower pride for the star on social media.