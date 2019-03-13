Selena Gomez had a bit of jitters. The 26-year-old pop star took to her Instagram live on Tuesday, March 12, to share that she is in the process of creating another album. “I’m currently in the studio and it’s going really good,” she told those who were tuned in. Selena is no stranger to the studio. However, the Hands to Myself singer admitted that she is being extra careful with the process this time around. “I'm just nervous about it. Cause I feel like the next few choices I make are very crucial.”

Selena Gomez shared that she is nervous about her upcoming album Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

Selena continued about the process: “I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything.” The Bad Liar singer took another moment to send a special message and update with her fans. “I love you guys very much,” she added. "The album is coming soon.” The Wolves singer's announcement came the same day the visuals for I Can’t Get Enough premiered. The former Disney star appeared in the playful music video with Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy.

MORE: Selena Gomez gets personal in Instagram post

Selena took to her Instagram to share a hilarious behind the scenes moment from the shoot. “I Can’t Get Enough video is out now. Can’t believe we pulled it off in one take – even if I did fall once or twice.” Selena, who stepped out of the public eye last year to seek treatment for her mental health, has not released an album since 2015’s Revival.

The pop star has not released an album since 2015's Revival Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Selena Gomez and Cardi B party with Ozuna in Taki Taki

In February, the songstress hinted at new music with a cryptic post on Instagram. The former Queen of the social media site posted a video of her in the studio. Next to the clip, was a caption that gave fans hope for more music. “This week, next week and every week.” The songstress has been featured on a series of singles – including DJ Snake's 2018 hit, Taki Taki with Cardi B and Ozuna and Anxiety with Julia Michaels – which dropped in January.