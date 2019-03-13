Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra with a $199,000 Mercedes Maybach

Nick Jonas may have reached number one, but it was his wife who is getting all of the perks! Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram on Tuesday, March 12, to introduce the newest (and expensive) member of their family. “When the hubby goes number one…the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing..Extra Chopra Jonas...haha..I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever..@nickjonas.” Nick, 26, held a bottle of champagne, while Priyanka held on to their dog, Diana, as they pose for a kiss in front of the luxury ride. The pair give followers a better view of the car and it’s black and chrome exterior, in a follow up picture.

Priyanka Chopra proudly showed off her "extra" gift from husband Nick Jonas Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Nick, 26, spent a pretty penny for the ride. The Mercedes Maybach retails for $199,000. The Isn’t It Romantic star’s lavish gift came on the heels of Nick celebrating the success of his band, The Jonas Brothers' comeback single, Sucker. Almost two weeks after Sucker was released, the trio marked their first ever number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Priyanka, 36, shared a post of the latest piece of artwork placed in her and Nick’s home. “So good to come home to this! I’m so proud of you baby [three heart emojis] @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @jonasbrothers.”

Next to the caption, the Quantico actress shared a picture of her reflection in the official plague. Sucker is the first single Nick and his brothers have released since their split in 2013. Priyanka – who tied the knot with the Jealous singer in December – played a major role in the band’s comeback. The Indian beauty joined the brothers and the “Jonas Sisters” for the song’s music video. Priyanka, Danielle Jonas (who is married to Kevin) and Sophie Turner (who is engaged to Joe) were the leading ladies in the Alice in Wonderland-inspired clip.

The Jonas Brother gifted his wife the new car to celebrate the success of his latest single Sucker Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

After the video’s premiere, on March 1, the Baywatch star took to her Instagram to open up about her experience working with her family. “#SuckerVideo OUT NOW. This is the first time we’ve worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work. Such a fun family affair…#JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other one! Proud of you husband.”