British actress Keira Knightley is an accomplished artist. That's evident not just from her epic female empowering roles in Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, and Anna Karenina, or her medal for being appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), it's also because the 33-year-old actress has been gifted with musical talent. That musical talent lies in her ... teeth. On Tuesday night, Keira made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and gifted us with her own rendition of Despacito using her teeth as the instrument of choice.

During the segment, Jimmy Fallon asked Keira if she had any musical hidden talents, and she shocked the crowd when she said she could play her teeth. According to the British actress, she learned how to play her teeth after watching a televised talent show where a seven-year-old boy used his teeth to play Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.

After some nudging, she finally performed for the audience. She first played Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head and then went for a more modern tune with Luis Fonsi's Despacito. We don't know whether she's flicking, pushing, or pulling on her teeth, but we know it's talent. See for yourself:

Keira Knightley performs “Despacito” using her teeth as a keyboard 🎹 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/oeWi2edPNQ — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 13, 2019

Besides this highly underrated hidden talent, Keira also spoke about her upcoming flick, The Aftermath (in theaters March 15). The movie centers around the lives of people after World War II.