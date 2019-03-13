Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrate their island engagement on romantic private jet

Love is in the air – literally! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their engagement on a private jet. The pair – who got engaged on Saturday, March 9 – wrapped up their romantic trip to the Bahamas with a celebratory flight out of the island. A-Rod took to his Instagram stories to share pictures with his followers. The former NY Yankee shared a snap of his fiancée boarding the plane. Alex posted another picture of a banner along the side of the jet that read: “She said yes.”

Jennifer Lopzez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their engagement from the sky Photo:Instagram/@arod

Once inside, the father-of-two filmed Jennifer taking in all of the celebratory décor. Alex filmed his love recording the display of champagne and snacks shaped like engagement rings. Next to the Dinero singer’s spread was a card that said: “Pop the champagne he stepped up his game 3.9.2019.”

Alex captured Jennifer’s excitement. After panning the camera to show the balloons that spell out congratulations, the MLB star got th moment his lady yelled, “it’s so cute.” The couple, who have been dating since 2017, took to their respective social media accounts to share special note with fans and followers, thanking them for their support.

“There aren’t many words to share with you, only feelings,” the caption above of photo of the pair hugging right after their engagement read. “Gratitude. Excitement. And just…joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can’t do it without all of you.” The statement continued: “We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations.”

Alex Rodriguez shared pictures from their post-engagement private jet ride Photo: Instagram/@arod

J-Rod have someone special to thank for their engagement. On Monday, Jennifer’s friend and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shared that she gave the MLB star the little push he needed to pop the question. “JLo, I’m very, very happy for you,” Ellen said during her opening monalouge. “Not just because you took my advice but, because you seem very happy together. If two extremely rich people can find love there’s hope for all of us."