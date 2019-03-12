Okay so you know Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez finally got engaged last weekend during their ultra fab island vacation, but if you're thinking "pics or didn't happen," then it's your lucky day because both JLo and ARod just shared the super sweet and intimate photos (yes, plural) of their engagement on their Instagram accounts. Cue the 'awwws.'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared photos of their beach engagement on Instagram Photo: Instagram/jlo

From the original photo of the ring (estimated to be worth between a casual $1M and $5M), it's pretty clear that Alex popped the question near the beach, but now we have the proof. The former Yankees baseball player posted a beachside photo of himself down on one knee in front of JLo. "Locking it down. 💙 #futuremrsrodriguez," he captioned the sweet photo.

MORE: This is the real reason Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged

Over on Jennifer's Insta, she decided to share a gallery of photos of the happy event. The first image sees Alex opening the ring box. The next pic shows when he put the ring on her finger. And the last two photos show the newly-engaged couple kissing and celebrating the special ocassion because they will now officially (probably!) be known as J Rod.

And the celebration didn't stop there. Alex took to his Instagram stories to thank all the fans for being there for the couple this weekend. "There aren't many words to share with you, only feelings," he wrote. "Gratitude. Excitement. And just...joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can't do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations."

In related news, Ellen Degeneres is probably (most likely!) the reason why JLo and Arod are finally engaged.