Justin Timberlake's birthday message to Jessica Biel will make you swoon

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been married since 2012 and aren't shy about showing their love for one another on social media. But for Jessica's birthday this year, Justin really outdid himself.

The pop music icon shared several pictures of him and Jessica together. “You are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could," he wrote in a caption accompanying the photos. Swoon.