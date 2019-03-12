If you're on Netflix, then chances are you've come across the seriously binge-worthy show One Day at a Time. Unfortunately, the Latinx-centric hit is in danger of being cancelled. But there's still some hope. Many A-listers (Hey Lin-Manuel Miranda, hey Busy Philipps!) have rallied up and spoken out in order to try and keep the show going and renew it for a fourth season. And so the save One Day at a Time campaign begins!

For those of you not in the know, the Netflix series (which stars Rita Moreno and Justina Machado) is a remake of the popular 1970s sitcom by the same name. Instead of telling the story of a white divorced woman, the show's creator Gloria Calderón Kellett gave it a contemporary and (Latin) twist by highlighting the story of a divorced Cuban-American mother and war vet that are raising their family in this modern age.

Besides being incredibly delightful and gaining critical recognition—it earned a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Comedy in 2019—the roughly 20-minute show achieves one major thing: it highlights life for Latinx people, so it's extremely important for Hollywood and for inclusivity to keep these types of shows afloat.

In a Feb. 20 tweet, Gloria broke the news that the show might get cancelled. "Met with @Netflix about @OneDayAtATime S4," she wrote. "They made clear that they love the show, love how it serves underrepresented audiences, love its heart & humor, but...we need more viewers. They'll decide soon. I wish I felt more confident WHAT CAN YOU DO? Tell friends to watch!"

Gloria's tweet drew the attention of celebs, who are joining in the campaign to save One Day At a Time. "#RenewODAAT ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Latina powerhouse Gloria Estefan, while Lin-Manuel Miranda quipped to a fan who asked the actor if he was tuning in to the show: "Of course! That’s not week to week though, I binge those like cookie dough tubes. #RenewODAAT."

And Busy took her support sky-high with an air message after interviewing the leading ladies of the show. "Fighting the good fight for @OneDayAtATime... with skywriting, of course! ✈️😂 @Netflix, did you see it?, she wrote.

As for what the future holds, Gloria just knows that she wants to keep making more episodes. "I just want to keep making it because I love the community that we are speaking to," she told Forbes. "I love the people that are reaching out to us on social media. I just know the importance of it."