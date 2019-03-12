Chicago West is following after her famous mom’s (and aunts’) footsteps! Kim Kardashian’s precious one-year-old popped up inside her mom’s Instagram stories wearing a fab little look made up of a white onesie, snake-print heels (Louboutins?) and a tiny Louis Vuitton Speedy bag. The mini fashionista is then seen running around in what appears to be a giant purse closet complete with an array of Dior and Louis Vuitton handbags and carriers. From the look of the cute clip little Chi seems to be thinking something along the lines of “why take only one bag when you can have all!”

Little Chi appeared in a fab look made up of a onesie and snake-print heels Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

The sweet moment gives off the impression that she can’t make up her mind as she grabs one bag after another, and even hangs multiple bags at once on her tiny arms. In the background, everything from classic LV monogram to the cherry print monogram and Dior Saddle bags are on display. Even though these are likely her mama’s treasures, it's likely the LV mini Speedy, which retails for about $2,000, is her own bag.

he one-year-old could not make up her mind for a single handbag Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

At her early age, Chi has already been introduced to the luxurious handbags game. For a Christmas gift from her time in Japan, Kim bought eight matching LV bags for all the baby girls in the extended family including her oldest child, North, and nieces True, Stormi, Penelope and Dream.

Last week, Kim K.’s little one made a similar appearance on her IG stories. Her youngest child appeared walking around in a pair of neon high heels right before her mom handed her the cutest $17,000 mini Hermès bag. Evidently, the Kardashian-Jenner baby girls are living the lavish lifestyle and it’s only a matter of time before they catch the drift and learn to borrow from their mom’s closets.

In more Kardashian news, check out the Kim and Khloé's latest short bobs, including some behind-the-scenes footage of the Kardashian girls with the Jenners!