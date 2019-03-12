The Jonas Brothers rocked the internet world on February 27 when they announced a new song was to be released at midnight of February 28. Fans all over the world could barely contain their excitement about the band's new song, Sucker. The track became an immediate hit and reached the number one spot on the Billboard 100 the week after its release. Fans could not believe that after 10 years, the boy band that marked their childhood was making a comeback.

A few days after releasing their song and video, the brothers followed it up with a parody using the popular theme song from Friends, I'll Be There for You.

The re-make garnered more than 2 million likes on social media within a few hours, showing the Jonas Brothers definitely still got it!