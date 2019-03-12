Kim Kardashian is an open book when it comes to her life. Whether it's adorable news (baby Chicago playing with a $15K Hermès bag) or sad news (when a fire forced her to evacuate her Calabasas home), the makeup mogul isn't shy about giving her legions of fans a glimpse into her private life. Now, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is allowing us into her struggle with psoriasis (a skin condition that forms scales and itchy and dry patches) by sharing a makeup-free selfie.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to share a makeup free selfie video to reveal her psoriasis flare up Photo: Instagram/kimkardashianwest

The Instagram story features the star taking a video selfie of her face, which highlights several red spots. "Psoriasis face," she captioned the revealing video.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's naked catsuit and more of her sexy vintage style

This video comes one month after Kim called out a publication for saying she was suffering from a "bad skin day." She slammed them on Twitter saying, "It’s psoriasis all over my face. 😢"

Kim has previously been open about her struggle with the skin condition. “I don’t even really try to cover it that much anymore," she wrote on her website. "Sometimes I just feel like it’s my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it? After this many years, I’ve really learned to live with it.”

And of course, she's hoping for a future remedy, but until then, she's learned to live with it. “Scientists are constantly researching and developing new medications to help treat it, but for now, I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed,” she said. “I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to just accept it as part of who I am.”