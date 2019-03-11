Becky G pens sweet message to love Sebastian Lleget after he suffers injury 'we got your back'

Becky G sent loving vibes her boyfriend’s way after he suffered serious injury during a soccer game. The LBD singer voiced her concern and support for her boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget, after he broke his nose. The soccer star sustained an elbow to the face, during a soccer match – which caused the injury. The 22-year-old’s message shared that her love’s injury came after he returned to the field – following a previous injury. “Physical and mental challenges come with the game of futbol, but especially the mental game,” she wrote next to a picture of her and Sebastian holding hands.

Sebastian suffered broken nose after a recent soccer match Photo: Instagram/@iambeckyg

“That is the hardest of them all to overcome. It’s never easy. Since the March 24th injury in San Jose some time ago now, the time I’ve been apart of & witnessed for him to recover hasn’t been easy. Even to simply get back on the pitch. Through out that time, it’s been one thing after another.” The Sin Pijama songstress also shared a picture of Sebastian from his Instagram stories. In the selfie, which he captioned: “not an easy day at the office. Broken [nose emoji] [sad face emoji],” the LA Galaxy player stared into the camera with a tissue in his nose.

GALLERY: BECKY G CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF THIS COMFTY TREND

Becky, asked fans to join her in sending positive love her beau’s way. “I ask that you guys, the real fans and supporters, send positively charged thoughts & prayers to my best friend,” she wrote. “He works so hard & I know without a doubt that he will recover with his head held high just like many of the other hard working athletes in this industry that have had to after overcoming the tests and trails of this not easy career. Sebastian, we got your back my love.”

Becky encouraged her fans to reach out and support her "love" Photo: Getty Images

Although the pair have been spending the majority of their time apart, the Booty singer has gotten support from her man. Earlier this month, Sebastian took to Instagram to pen a special message to his leading lady. Following Sebastian’s sweet note, Becky shared how she supports him from a distance.

MORE: Maluma and Natalia Barluch step out for special date night

“Whenever I can be there im there. Even if it means flying to wherever. When I cant actually be there because im away or out of the country, I search the internet for any broadcasting links or audio streaming links," she told the fan. "Been doing that since we first started dating when I lived in Canada and they didn’t have a channel for his games. Im a big fan of him and always want to show support in anyway I can.”