One Day at a Time leading ladies slayed Busy Tonight — wait until you see the unedited interview!

Rita Moreno, Justina Machado and Gloria Calderón are ruling the interweb one interview at a time! The One Day at a Time leading ladies had fans buzzing after stopping by Busy Philipps' fun talk show Busy Tonight with a viral plea to renew their Netflix series. However, the portion of their interview that aired left so much unsaid. Never fear - we're thrilled to bring you the extended version of their chat below. Rita talks about her major Kennedy Center Honors mishap, a special note she got from Aretha Franklin and so much more as the group candidly hangs out!