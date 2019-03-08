Wow! A $15,000 mini Hermes bag is the latest lavish gift to one of the Kardashian-Jenner kids

It’s no secret the Kardashian-Jenner offspring live quite the lavish lifestyle. If anything, it’s very much announced to the world as their moms often share glimpses on their social media accounts. One of these is selfie-queen Kim Kardashian herself, who recently posted a look into what her kids get to play with on a regular Friday. On her Instagram stories the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s youngest child, Chicago, appears walking around in a pair of neon high heels (she’s quite good at it, we must say) when suddenly Kim hands her a $15,000 Hermès bag just for – you guessed it – fun!

Kim K's baby girl played with a $15,000 mini Hermès but really, no big deal! Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

But this is far from being the first time any of the Kardashian-Jenner girls get to play with such opulent “toys.” Just last week Khloé Kardashian faced some heat from her fans for posting a throwback picture of her baby girl, True Thompson, surrounded by a heap of colorful Birkin bags. While she baby True looked incredibly adorable and happy, netizens commented that the entire collection of bags are valuable enough to feed an entire village of people. Criticism aside, the K-J girls are a hardworking bunch (case in point: Kylie the billionaire!), so this is just how it goes for their mini me’s.

Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of her baby True sitting pretty surrounded by an array of Birkin bags Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

On a separate occasion, the reality TV star shared another photo of her little one sitting inside a Birkin bag which she captioned with, “Nothing can change this love.” Moreover, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Kylie Jenner, is also known to spoil her one-year-old child, Stormi, with the extraordinaire.

Kylie Jenner's daughter likely had the most lavish birthday party in existence Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

For her first birthday, her momma threw her the most extravagant party, dubbed Stormi World, complete with an inflatable Stormi head, bright and bubbly decorations, a merry-go round and everything one might need for an amusement park - it's just another day in the life!