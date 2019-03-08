Casper Smart may not be J. Lo’s beau anymore, but he is still very much in the spotlight. The 31-year-old continues to excel in his career, whether acting or dancing. Of course, that doesn't mean he isn't looking for love!

Casper - born Beau - was a judge on Univision’s Mira Quien Baila, and is now enjoying some time off by traveling, training, and practicing Spanish. In recent interviews he confessed that he is a romantic who will always date someone with the intentions of marrying, so while J. Lo didn’t steal his heart away, ladies there’s still chance.

The entertainer is looking for a woman with a fun personality. He has revealed that his dream date is horseback riding in the mountains and enjoying a picnic or a meal, so if you ever catch his eye, now you have the inside scoop!