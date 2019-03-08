Lady Gaga just did something she hasn't done for more than ten years

Lady Gaga turned heads in the music industry when she shot to fame with a string of hits like “Monster," and “Poker Face.” She also became well-known for her outlandish outfits on red carpets, like the meat dress she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Everywhere you turned, there was Lady Gaga. Especially on the Billboard charts. But then there was a bit of a lull.

But today, more than 10 years since she first hit number one, the talented singer is making back on top of the Billboard 100 Charts. The singer’s success comes for her song Shallow, which recently won Best Original Song at the 2019 Academy Awards Oscars and which has managed to steal away the spot from Ariana Grande’s 7 rings.