Score! David Beckham was once again recognized for excellence in soccer performance by being honored with a statue of himself at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California. See for yourself below!

The unveiling ceremony took place during the LA Galaxy’s 24th season kickoff, a club where David played during the 2007-2012 seasons and achieved great success. During the ceremony, David thanked the club and its members for treating him like family since day one. The club’s president stated that David helped transform the league and sport in the United States and that he will forever be a part of the MLS and LA Galaxy family.