In case you were living under a rock for the past few weeks, Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson are now a thing (yes, a THING), and there are photos to prove it. Reports that these two were an ~item~ broke after they were spotted getting cozy together at a Golden Globes afterparty. This week, Kate and Pete decided to take their romance public while attending a hockey game, which naturally led to some memes. And the 45-year-old actress has some thoughts about the whole situation.

Kate Beckinsale reacted to those memes about her makeout session with Pete Davidson

The photos that sparked the internet's reaction (and this year's best memes) featured the 45-year-old actress and the 25-year-old comedian fully making out (with tongue and all) in the middle of the hockey game. Aside from them sucking face, the best part of these pictures was the fact that Antoni Prowoski, or just Antoni, was sitting next to the couple and was the epitome of what a third wheel looks like.

The meme identified Antoni as "wholesome guys with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage," while Pete was categorized as "guys with problems from childhood who I can 'fix.'" Funny, right? Well, Kate seemed to think so because she broke her silence and gave the internet her piece of mind: "Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all #queereye." See the comment below:

And again, if you've been living under a rock for the past year, Antoni isn't just any random guy—he's the American treasure who currently stars in Netflix's smash hit Queer Eye.

Now, go do yourself a favor and binge Queer Eye because we are all Antoni.