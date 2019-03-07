This week Luke Perry sadly passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke. The late actor was currently playing Archie's father on the CW hit Riverdale. Many of his castmates have shared heartfelt messages after his passing this week, including Camila Mendes, who posted her heartfelt message on Instagram.

Camila Medes is the latest Riverdale cast member to pay tribute to the late Luke Perry with an emotional Instagram post

"He took care of us all. an authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. his presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. i will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set," she wrote.

"We lost a dear friend. my heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. rest in peace, luke. although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, i can still remember what it felt like. whenever i think of you, i will remember that feeling," she finished the caption that was accompanied with a sweet photo of the two.

Camila's co-star Lili Reinhart also shared an emotional message to her Instagram stories.“When someone you love, gets taken from you. And the small circumferences surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Of loss. And shock. Yet the people passing you are moving at full speed,” she wrote. “Did they not feel the earth shake? Or slow? Can they hear the thoughts screaming in my head? His name. His face. Memories. Flashes. Of a friend. A lost friend,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

On Wednesday (March 6), the show aired the first episode since the actor's death. The end of the episode paid a touching tribute, which read, “In Memoriam Luke Perry 1966-2019.”

Clearly, the actor left a deep impression in the hearts and minds of his young colleagues.