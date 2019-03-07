Emily Jean Stone, better known as Emma Stone, quickly climbed the acting ladder in 2007 after her stellar performance in SuperBad, and later on Easy A, The Help and the Spiderman franchise along with ex-beau, Andrew Garfield.

As the years went by, Emma continued to amaze us with her performances, becoming an A list celeb before our eyes. Her down-to-earth, approachable personality made her all-too-easy to fall in love with and admire.

In recent years Emma has starred in box-office hits like Moonlight, for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe, and most recently starred in British film, The Favourite, which was nominated for several Academy Awards.