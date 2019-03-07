As Meghan Markle gets set for her appearance on International Women's Day on March 8, her former Suits co-star Gina Torres is joining fellow celebrities from supermodel Gisele to Oscar winner Nicole Kidman to send a message, too. The stars have been showing off the girl powre with the help of specially-designed charity t-shirts created by catwalk favorites like Victoria Beckham and Isabel Marant. Available at Net-a-Porter, Victoria's t-shirt is emblazoned with the hand-written phrase "I am her", while French designer Isabel Marant's creation has the iconic slogan, "You Go, Girl" on the front.

T-shirts designed by Isabel Marant, left, and Victoria Beckham. Top, Gina Torres and Gisele show their support on their Instagram accounts - @ginatorres and @gisele

Elle Fanning, Lucy Liu, Angela Bassett, Brooke Shields, Diane Kruger and Storm Reid have also posted pics of themselves rocking the various t-shirt looks – which also includes designs by Rosie Assoulin, Alexa Chung and skiwear brand Perfect Moment – on their Instagram accounts to support the drive. Profits from each shirt sold go to Women for Women International, a non-profit that helps women in war-torn areas of the world rebuild their lives.

Isabel Marant said of the special collaboration: "My feminist fight is about equality: equal treatment, equal pay, equal opportunities... I thought we would be over this by now, but we're not. Culture, knowledge, and education are our paths to empowerment and justice. The fight is not over." Victoria Beckham noted of the charity project: "It's more important than ever that women support each other and hopefully, this aids in raising awareness for a subject close to my heart."

The shirts, available on net-a-porter.com, are priced from $140 to $220.