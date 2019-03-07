Now that she's wrapped up her tour, Shakira seems to be focused on her family - judging by her Instagram account, in any case. The Colombian singer was clearly in a nostalgic mood as she shared a sweet baby photo of her son Sasha, who has just turned four, after a previous post marking the passing of the years and how much her little boy has grown.

“To remember is to live. Papa with Sashi!” She captioned the photo, which accumulated 690,000 likes in just ten hours. In the snapshot we can see the father of her kids, Gerard Piqué, beaming happily as he enjoys a dip in the sea with his little boy. The sweet snap is the latest the Hips Don’t Lie singer has shared of her favorite boys: the love of her life and their two sons.

Just three days earlier, the singer shared with her 60 million Instagram followers how much Sasha has grown in a cute photo of him wearing a denim jacket, ripped jeans, and white sneakers while posing with a Superman basketball. She wrote next to the snapshot: “My baby is growing up so fast!”

Through the singer and the soccer star’s Instagram profiles, the couple’s fans have been able to witness their kids’ growing up, and how they’ve already shown a keen interest in their dad's profession. In April 2018, we saw brothers Milan and Sasha playing soccer while their dad proudly narrated the game and celebrated Sasha’s goal. Who will follow in Piqué’s footsteps? Only time will tell.